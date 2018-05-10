Haifaa Al-Mansour’s ‘The Perfect Candidate’ is First Saudi-Supported Film

Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al-Mansour’s “The Perfect Candidate,” a drama with comedic elements about a young female physician who maneuvers through her conservative, male-dominated society to run in the municipal council elections, will be the first film supported by Saudi’s first national film organization, the Saudi Film Council.

“Candidate” will be produced by the director’s own Al Mansour Productions in Saudi Arabia and Gerhard Meixner and Roman Paul of Razor Film Produktion in Berlin. They have described the film as a somewhat ironic look at the new developments in Saudi Arabia caused by women being able to be elected on a local political level.

The film’s Saudi protagonist is frustrated after being turned back at the airport because her travel permission from her male guardian wasn’t up to date, so she embarks on an absurd campaign, balancing strict social norms, gender segregation and the influence of her eccentric family, according to the film’s synopsis written by the director.

The co-production was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group which will handle sales in North America. Germany’s The Match Factory will handle sales internationally. Al-Mansour will direct from a script she wrote with Brad Niemann. Filming is expected to start in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by mid-September.

Related Haifaa Al-Mansour Says Strong Female Protagonists Are the Common Denominator in Her Films Saudi Arabia: Will Film Business' Next Big Hope Pan Out?

Razor Films produced “Wadjda,” Al-Mansour’s breakout feature about a rebellious Saudi girl who wants to ride a bicycle in her country, where that is not allowed. The pic was released by Sony Pictures Classics in the U.S. after launching from the Venice Film Festival in 2012, and was Saudi Arabia’s first Oscar foreign-language film entry.

Since then, Al-Mansour has shot English-language drama “Mary Shelley,” based on the life of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley, starring Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth.

Al Mansour is one of three women on the new 13-member board of the General Authority for Culture which will oversee cultural and artistic development in Saudi Arabia.

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Loeb & Loeb.

Meanwhile, in separate news, it was revealed today that Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is due for release in the kingdom soon. Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, which owns and operates the Vox chain of theaters now operating in Saudi, said during a panel at the Saudi film pavilion that it will be censored for the country but did not specify what types of cuts Saudi censors made. The country, where until recently cinema was banned for religious reasons, currently has five active movie screens.