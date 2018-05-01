Goldfinch Studios Teams With Cowboy Cosmonaut and Tom Paton (EXCLUSIVE)

Goldfinch Studios has inked deals with U.K. indie producer Cowboy Cosmonaut Films and with British writer, director, and producer Tom Paton. Goldfinch has a cluster of operations spanning finance, production, facilities, post-production, and VFX, and will provide Cowboy Cosmonaut and Paton with development and production support.

Cowboy Cosmonaut is run by producers Ashley Holberry and Gavin C. Mehrtens, who were previously at Working Title Films. The initial slate of projects that Goldfinch will support includes Stephen Johnson’s “The Fire Within,” starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”), Sophie Kennedy Clark (“Philomena”) and James Cosmo (“Highlander”).

“Our partnership allows us to tell the sort of stories that we ourselves want to see on the screen – inspiring, diverse and commercial,” Mehrtens and Holberry said in a statement. “As young and hungry producers, we hope to bring a unique perspective to the U.K. and international production landscapes.”

The deal with Paton will see Goldfinch develop and executive produce pictures alongside the British genre filmmaker and FrightFest rising-star nominee. They will jointly work on projects including horror movie “Stairs,” which is set to go into production in the summer, and another project, “Mutiny,” about which little is yet known. “I’m excited to see what happens when we combine our skill sets and knowledge on these exciting IPs,” Paton said of the deal with Goldfinch.

Goldfinch Studios was created through the merger of Goldfinch Entertainment and GSP Studios in 2017. It has had a busy 2018, setting up a production and development subsidiary in Hong Kong, Goldfinch Neon, and an initiative to back first-time filmmakers under the First Flights banner.

Kirsty Bell, CEO of Goldfinch Studios, said: “With Ash, Gav and Tom we will provide these very talented filmmakers with the flexibility and support required to continue their upward trajectory, producing films that over-deliver creatively, with a strong vision and voice and the ability to sell internationally.”

Upcoming Goldfinch Studios projects include Ben Cookson’s “Waiting for Anya,” starring Angelica Huston, Jean Reno and Noah Schnapp, and Carl Hunter’s “Sometimes Always Never,” with Bill Nighy, Sam Riley and Jenny Agutter.