Gaumont’s Christophe Riandee Appointed Jury President of Series Mania’s Industry Forum

Gaumont vice VEO Christophe Riandee has been appointed jury president of Series Mania Festival’s industry sidebar, the European Project and Talent Forum.

Riandee will choose four other top executives from the scripted industry to join him in the jury whose role will be to select one of the 16 television series in development. The winning series project will receive an award along with a 50,000 euros grand prize.

“It’s a great honor to have as president of our professional jury my dear friend Christophe who through Narcos showed to the world that outstanding quality no longer has nationalities or languages barriers,” commented Ms. Herszberg.

Speaking to Variety, Riandee said “Series Mania has become a successful event because it brought together key industry professionals as well as creative communities from Europe and the U.S. who don’t necessarily have the time to speak to one another outside of markets.”

“Being an addict of drama series, I am very much looking forward to discovering those series from all over the world; and professionally-speaking I consider it a mission to help the emerging of promising producers and authors,” added Riandee.

An international film and TV industry veteran, Riandee spearheaded the launch of Gaumont’s Los Angeles-based television division which has produced several global hits, such as the Golden Globe nominated “Narcos.” The company recently signed a first-look TV deal with Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director and producer J.C. Chandor, as well as a first-look deal with Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

Set to take place in Lille for the first time, Series Mania Festival will take place in May with the European Project and Talent Forum scheduled to run May 2-4.

The Forum has, since its launch in 2013, seen many projects get made into successful series, notably “Stella Blomkvist” and “Keeping Faith,” with many others currently in production or in advanced development.

Series Mania’s industry sidebar will garner more than 400 decision makers of the TV industry including co-producers, distributors, and TV channel representatives.