Gaumont Reteams with Anne Fontaine for ‘Pure as Snow’ with Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont is re-teaming with French director Anne Fontaine on “Pure as Snow,” an erotic comedy inspired by the Brothers Grimm’s tale of Snow White starring Isabelle Huppert and Lou de Laâge.

“Pure as Snow” is produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer’s Mandarin Cinema and Philippe Carcassonne’s Cine @, and also stars Benoît Poelvoorde, Vincent Macaigne, Charles Berling, Jonathan Cohen, Damien Bonnard and Pablo Pauly.

De Laâge stars as Claire, a beautiful young woman who works at her late father’s hotel that is now managed by her evil stepmother Maud (Huppert). Claire unwittingly sparks uncontrollable jealousy in Maud, whose young lover has fallen in love with Claire. Maud decides to get rid of Claire who finds shelter in a farm where she’s allowed to break free from her strict upbringing through encounters with seven “princes.”

“Anne Fontaine modernized this tale and gave it a light-hearted, erotic and refined tone,” said Cecile Gaget, head of international co-production and distribution at Gaumont. “(Fontaine) also depicts her female characters in a way that feels both empowering and uplifting.”

Related Gaumont Launches London-Based European Division With Kudos Executive Gaumont Expands to Germany, Appoints Warner Bros. Executive (EXCLUSIVE)

Fontaine’s credits include “The Innocents” which also starred De Laâge, the BAFTA-nominated “Coco Before Chanel,” the Sundance-playing “Two Mothers” and most recently “Reinventing Marvin,” which opened at Venice Film Festival.

The film will start shooting in April with a well-seasoned key crew including costume designer Emmanuelle Youchnovski, cinematographer Yves Angelo and set designer Arnaud de Moleron.

Huppert is attending Berlin with Benoit Jacquot’s psychological thriller “Eva,” which is playing in competition.

At Berlin, Gaumont is kicking pre-sales on another female-powered film, Helene Fillieres’ “Raising Colors” (“Volontaire”), a romantic melodrama about a 22-year-old woman who joins the army as communications officer who becomes embroiled in a relationship with her commanding officer. “Raising Colors” is produced by Matthieu Tarot’s Albertine Prods.

“Raising Colors” is the sophomore outing of Fillieres, an actress-turned-filmmaker who notably starred in popular French crime series “Mafiosa” and made her feature debut with “Tied” (“Une histoire d’amour”).

Gaumont will release “Raising Colors” during the second half of this year.