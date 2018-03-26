French Actor Jean Reno Joins Cast of ‘Waiting for Anya’

French actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code”) has joined the cast of Ben Cookson’s WWII drama “Waiting for Anya” which has just started shooting in France.

Reno will star opposite Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”), Anjelica Huston (“The Witches”), Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”), Elsa Zylbertsein (“I’ve Loved You So Long”) and Tomas Lemarquis (“X-Men: Apocalypse”). Also rounding up the cast are Frederick Schmidt (“Mission: Impossible- Fallout”), Josephine De La Baum (“Madame”) and Sadie Frost (“Absolutely Fabulous, the Movie).

Written by Toby Torlesse and based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel of the same name, “Waiting for Anya” is set against the backdrop of World War II in Southern France. The film follows a young shepherd boy (Schnapp) and his beloved grandfather (Reno) who help save the lives of Jewish children as they crossed the Spanish border.

“Waiting for Anya” is the second feature film produced by Goldfinch Studios, following “Sometimes Always Never” which stars Bill Nighy and Sam Riley. The Los Angeles-based banner 13 Films is exec producing and handling international sales on the movie.

13 Films pre-sold “Waiting for Anya” to a flurry of territories at EFM, including Pan Asia (Fox Networks Group Asia), Middle East (Eagle Films), Greece (Tanweer), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), and Spain, Eastern Europe, Turkey & India (SPI).

Reno is represented by Amy Guenther at Gateway Management Company and ICM Partners.