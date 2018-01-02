France’s 2017 Box Office Scores Third-Biggest in 50 Years

France confirmed its status as Europe’s biggest nation of moviegoers in 2017 with 209.2 million admissions, the third biggest score in the last 50 years, according to the National Film Board (CNC).

In both euro and dollar terms, France’s 2017 box office was also the third-biggest in modern times with an estimated $1.64 billion (1.36 billion euros) grossed — 2% down on 2016.

While total admissions for American films fell by 8.6% (102.04 million admissions) in 2017, Hollywood films such as “Despicable Me 3” (pictured), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Baby Boss” dominated the chart.

Three French movies showed up in the top 10 highest-grossing films: Luc Besson’s science-fiction pic “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and a pair of French-language comedies, Dany Boon’s “Raid Dingue” and Philippe Lacheau’s “Alibi.com,” the only two French-language films which grossed over $25 million in 2017.

Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s dramedy “C’est La Vie,” meanwhile, took the 12th slot with an estimated $23.7 million.

There were no real French-language blockbusters in 2017, but local movies managed to sell 78.19 million tickets, slightly more than last year, and took a 37.4% market share (up 2.6% on last year). The CNC explains this upward trend by the breadth and diversity of the French films offer.

Related 'Despicable Me 3' Top Disc Seller for Second Week Universal Crosses $5 Billion Mark at 2017 Worldwide Box Office

Besides “Raid Dingue,””Alibi.com” and “C’est La Vie,” a flurry of French-language films proved to be sleeper hits, notably Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir’s dramedy “Patients,” Albert Dupontel’s historical film “Au Revoir Là-Haut,” the animated features “Sahara,” “Les As de la jungle” and “Le Grand Méchant Renard et autres contes.”

On top of these, a handful of critically-acclaimed films that played at Cannes also fared particularly well in French theaters. These include Robin Campillo’s Grand Jury prize winning “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Agnes Varda and JR’s “Visages, Villages,” Mathieu Amalric’s Un Certain Regard winning “Barbara” and Hubert Charuel’s “Petit Paysan” which played at Critics’ Week.

Reacting to the box office report, the National Federation of French Cinemas also pointed out that admissions were spread across a larger number of films and where less and less concentrated.

The FNCF said movie going was also strong in France due to its 5847 screens (Europe’s biggest market for theaters) which have increased by 10% in the last decade, along with the number of screenings (up 27%).

Another factor driving France’s high theatrical attendance is the record number of movies getting released: As many as 700 films came out in theaters in 2017.