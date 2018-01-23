Former Canal Plus CEO Rodolphe Belmer Joins Netflix’s Board of Directors

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Copyright: Remy Cortin

Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors.

Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience.

“We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue to grow Netflix all over the world,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and chief executive.

Belmer previously held several roles at Canal + Group, which he joined in 2001, most recently serving as its CEO from 2012 to 2015. During his tenure, Belmer played a key role is pushing Canal Plus into becoming a top purveyor of ambitious, internationally-driven drama series, such as “Spiral,” “The Returned,” “Borgia” and “Braquo.” Belmer has also been credited for developing an editorial line focusing on thought-provoking programs.

Since March 2016, Belmer has served as CEO of Eutelsat, the leading satellite operator in Europe.

More Film

  • Laurence Herszberg

    Series Mania to Host Writers Campus for Up-and-Coming European Talent

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder

    How to Watch 2018 Oscar Nominations Live Online

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • Wanda Legendary Partnership China and Hollywood

    Legendary Hires Jiang Wei for China Role

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)

    Sundance Film Review: 'Time Share'

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • Former Canal Plus CEO Rodolphe Belmer

    Former Canal Plus CEO Rodolphe Belmer Joins Netflix's Board of Directors

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • British Competition Watchdog Warns Against Fox

    British Competition Watchdog Says Fox Takeover of Sky Not in Public Interest

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

  • Korea’s Ex-Culture Minister Jailed for Operating

    Korea’s Ex-Culture Minister Jailed for Operating Talent Blacklist

    Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors. Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience. “We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad