Former Canal Plus CEO Rodolphe Belmer Joins Netflix’s Board of Directors

Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group, has joined Netflix’s board of directors.

Belmer’s addition brings the total number of directors to ten and allows Netflix to expand the breadth of the streaming giant’s global and entertainment experience.

“We look forward to benefiting from Rodolphe’s wisdom, experience and global perspective as we continue to grow Netflix all over the world,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and chief executive.

Belmer previously held several roles at Canal + Group, which he joined in 2001, most recently serving as its CEO from 2012 to 2015. During his tenure, Belmer played a key role is pushing Canal Plus into becoming a top purveyor of ambitious, internationally-driven drama series, such as “Spiral,” “The Returned,” “Borgia” and “Braquo.” Belmer has also been credited for developing an editorial line focusing on thought-provoking programs.

Since March 2016, Belmer has served as CEO of Eutelsat, the leading satellite operator in Europe.