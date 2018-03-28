Ambitious Film and TV Expansion Made Part of U.K. Government’s Industrial Plans

Investment in the U.K.’s buoyant film and high-end TV sector was made a priority in the British government’s strategy for the creative sector, unveiled Wednesday. The U.K.’s department of culture, media, sport, and digital, noted that investment in film and high-end TV had doubled over the past five years, taking production spend to over £2 billion ($2.8 billion). “With the right conditions that annual figure could double again by 2025,” the DCMS said.

It was issuing its industrial strategy plan, which included a £150 million government-industry investment program in creative businesses. U.K. authorities said they want to see a 50% increase in creative industries exports.

Specific growth measures include a £20 million cultural development fund to back cultural initiatives, a plan to double Britain’s share of the immersive content market, which includes VR and AR, and £2 million to kick-start an industry skills program. The BFI has previously outlined a skills shortage in the U.K. film business, and the government said there will be a 1,000-student Screen Academy opening in London.

The plans were unveiled as a sector deal, in turn part of the government’s wider industrial strategy for the U.K. The bullish government talk, and targets for the creative sector, come as the U.K. continues tricky negotiations with the European Union ahead of Brexit.

“Our creative industries will help develop the talent of the future, ensure people are rightly rewarded for their creative content and give our firms the support they need to compete on the global stage,” said culture minister Matt Hancock. “Millions of people around the world enjoy our world-class artistic and cultural output and we want Britain to stay a frontrunner in these vibrant sectors.”

Warner Bros. U.K. chief and BFI chair Josh Berger said: “Incredible crews, fantastic facilities and the Government’s direct and continuing support for the creative industries – through organisations such as the BFI, and now the sector’s formal inclusion in the industrial strategy – are crucial to a thriving production industry in the UK.”

With his Warner Bros. hat on he added: “We have been investing in the UK for many years because for us this country is, alongside Hollywood, the best place in the world to make movies.”