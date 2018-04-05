Film Republic Inks Deals in France for Female-Centric Films ‘Filthy,’ ‘People That Are Not Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales company Film Republic has signed distribution deals in France for two films by female directors with female protagonists: Tereza Nvotova’s “Filthy” and Hadas Ben Aroya’s “People That Are Not Me.”

Ali Borgini’s distribution outfit Burgos Films will release “Filthy” in France in June. The debut fiction film by documentary filmmaker Tereza Nvotova premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival before screening at Karlovy Vary, Cairo and Santa Barbara. The film tells the story of a young girl sent to a mental facility for children in the former Czechoslovakia and put through repeated degrading treatment during her incarceration. The film recently swept the Czech Film Awards where it claimed the main prizes.

Production and distribution company Wayna Pitch will release “People That Are Not Me” in France in the fall. The film premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, before going on to Mar Del Plata, where it won best film, and screening at more than 60 festivals, including Karlovy Vary, Goterborg and Zinebi, where it received a Special Mention. It tells the story of Joy, who explores the night scene of Tel Aviv following a break up. It was previously picked up by Synergetic for its North American release, and by Spain’s El Sur Films.

Wayna Pitch has worked on such productions as “Midnight Globe,” a poetic tribute to Helen Keller, and on the distribution of films like “Chu & Blossom,” “Inertia,” “Mate-me por favor” and “Problemski Hotel.” The company acquires “creative films with a unique voice… with fresh and strong universes,” aimed at 15-30 year-olds, according to a statement. Wayna Pitch will also release François Vall’s “Versus” this year.