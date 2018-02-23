Film Movement Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Egon Schiele,’ ‘Welcome to Germany’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has taken U.S. rights to “Egon Schiele — Death and the Maiden” and “Welcome to Germany.” Sales for both pics are being handled by Berlin-based Picture Tree Intl.

Dieter Berner’s biopic of Austrian artist Egon Schiele, whose paintings scandalized Viennese society, is based on a novel by Hilde Berger, and stars rising young talent Noah Saavedra. The film, which is produced by Novotny & Novotny Filmproduktion, Amour Fou and Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion, has been sold to more than 30 territories.

Simon Verhoeven’s comedy “Welcome to Germany,” about a young Nigerian refugee who moves in with a middle-class German family, was released by Warner Bros. in Germany, where it grossed $28 million. It is produced by Wiedemann & Berg Film, Sentana Filmproduktion, and SevenPictures Film.

Film Movement’s president Michael Rosenberg said: “We are very happy to start business with Picture Tree on two very audience driven quality pictures that will surely resonate with U.S. audiences.”