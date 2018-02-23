Film Movement Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Egon Schiele,’ ‘Welcome to Germany’ (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Movement Takes U.S. Rights to 'Egon Schiele,' 'Welcome to Germany'

Film Movement has taken U.S. rights to “Egon Schiele — Death and the Maiden” and “Welcome to Germany.” Sales for both pics are being handled by Berlin-based Picture Tree Intl.

Dieter Berner’s biopic of Austrian artist Egon Schiele, whose paintings scandalized Viennese society, is based on a novel by Hilde Berger, and stars rising young talent Noah Saavedra. The film, which is produced by Novotny & Novotny Filmproduktion, Amour Fou and Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion, has been sold to more than 30 territories.

Simon Verhoeven’s comedy “Welcome to Germany,” about a young Nigerian refugee who moves in with a middle-class German family, was released by Warner Bros. in Germany, where it grossed $28 million. It is produced by Wiedemann & Berg Film, Sentana Filmproduktion, and SevenPictures Film.

Film Movement’s president Michael Rosenberg said: “We are very happy to start business with Picture Tree on two very audience driven quality pictures that will surely resonate with U.S. audiences.”

