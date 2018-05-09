Film Movement Acquires North American Rights to ‘Outrage Coda’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “Outrage Coda,” Takeshi Kitano’s 18th directorial outing and the final installment in his “Outrage” crime trilogy.

“Outrage Coda” is being represented in international markets by Hengameh Panahi’s Celluloid Dreams.

Set five years after surviving the all-out war between the Sanno and Hanabishi crime families, “Outrage Coda” follows former yakuza boss Otomo, who now works in South Korea for Mr. Chang, a renowned fixer whose influence extends into Japan.

Film Movement previously handled Kitano’s “Violent Cop,” “Boiling Point” and “Hana-Bi.” The U.S. company is planning to give “Outrage Coda” a limited theatrical and home entertainment release later this year.

“Kitano is one of the most unique and accomplished filmmakers of his generation,” said president of Film Movement Michael Rosenberg, who announced the deal today with Charlotte Mickie, Celluloid Dreams’s VP.

“From comedy to highly stylized violence, and from actor to director and writer, he’s carved out a cinematic niche all his own. As the distributor of his early classics, ‘Violent Cop,’ ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘Hana-Bi,’ we’re thrilled to be able to add his latest crime opus to the Film Movement catalog,” added Rosenberg.

In addition to “Outrage Coda,” Film Movement has also recently acquired “Scarlet Diva,” Asia Argento’s semi-autobiographical directorial debut for theatrical re-release; and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Third Murder.”