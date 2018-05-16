Film Movement Nabs Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ For North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Swedish-Iranian director Milad Alami’s feature debut “The Charmer” which world premiered at San Sebastian Film Festival and went on to win awards at Chicago and Palm Springs.

“The Charmer” will have its North American premiere at New York’s Film Forum in December and will then roll out in additional markets, and will be released on digital and home entertainment.

A psychological drama with some thriller elements, “The Charmer” turns on a Danish-Iranian under-achiever who lives under a fake identity and is forced to reconsider his life after falling in love with a woman.

“One of Film Movement’s missions is to uncover fresh new voices from the international filmmaking community, and we’re certainly doing that with Milad,” said Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement. “We’re excited to share his assured debut – part hot-button, social issues drama, part dark brooding thriller – with film lovers throughout North America.”

Aside from “The Charmer,” Film Movement’s recent acquisitions include “Outrage Coda,” the final installment of Takeshi Kitano’s yakuza trilogy; “Scarlet Diva,” Asia Argento’s semi-autobiographical directorial debut for theatrical re-release; “Narcissister Organ Player,” a hybrid performance/documentary film; and Marta Prus’s Russian sports documentary “Over The Limit.”

“The Charmer” was produced Good Company Films in co-production with Garagefilm International, Vixens and Film i Väst. Alma Cinema handled international sales.