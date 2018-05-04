FFA at 50: Global Biz Gets Boost from German Film Fund

While the Federal Film Board may be the premier funder for the German film industry, it also boasts a strong track record with international co-productions.

The FFA has backed such high-profile Hollywood productions as Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies” via the government’s German Federal Film Fund, which it manages. It has also directly supported smaller international films, including Sebastian Lelio’s Chilean-German co-production “A Fantastic Woman,” which won the Oscar for foreign-language film earlier this year after taking the Berlinale’s Silver Bear for screenplay in 2017.

In 2018, the FFA is funding such international co-productions as Palestinian director Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven” and Israeli helmer Yuval Adler’s “The Operative” as well as “Honey in the Head,” Til Schweiger’s English-language remake of his 2014 German box office hit, with Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon set to star.

Last year, the FFA backed 47 films, including 21 international co-productions, with €18 million ($22 million), among them Sebastian Schipper’s upcoming “Roads,” about a young man from the Congo (Stephane Bak) who befriends a British runaway (Fionn Whitehead), and Christian Schwochow’s “Deutschstunde,” an adaptation of Siegfried Lenz’s 1968 postwar novel “The German Lesson.” It also supported 22 additional projects through co-production agreements with French, Italian and Polish counterparts.