Felicity Jones Joins ‘Dragon Rider’ Animated Movie

Felicity Jones, the star of 2016’s “Rogue One,” has signed up for animated movie “Dragon Rider,” joining an impressive voice cast that includes Patrick Stewart. The film is one of the biggest animation projects out of Europe in recent times.

Based on Cornelia Funke’s bestselling novel of the same name, the family adventure will be produced by Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben. It will be directed by Tomer Eshed. Cyborn, RiseFX and Lumatic are co-producers. Johnny Smith (“Gnomeo & Juliet) wrote the movie, which will launch in the fall of 2019.

Other cast members are Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Meera Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nonso Anozie.

The film follows Firedrake, a young silver dragon; Sorrel, a mountain spirit; and Ben, an orphaned boy. The unlikely band searches in the Himalayas for the Rim of Heaven, which can offer sanctuary for Firedrake’s kin, whose valley is made uninhabitable by a dam.

Timeless Films is handling worldwide sales. It has already sold “Dragon Rider” to a host of international territories and is in Cannes with the film.

“Felicity, Thomas, Patrick, Freddie, Meera, Sanjeev and Nonso are extraordinary actors whose unique voices will bring to life our wonderful animated characters,” Timeless chairman and CEO Ralph Kamp said.