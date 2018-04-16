Federation, Drama-Team Join Forces on Omri Givon’s ‘The Grave’

Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment is joining forces with Drama-Team to co-produce “The Grave,” the next series written and directed by high-profile Israeli showrunner Omri Givon following “When Heroes Fly” which just won the best series award at Canneseries.

Federation Entertainment previously partnered up with Drama-Team and Givon on the hit show “Hostages” which sold worldwide.

“The Grave,” an eight-part mystery drama series, is set in the aftermath of an earthquake. The mystery lies in the discovery of three human skeletons which are discovered at the bottom of a huge pit inside a nature reserve. But test results indicate that these skeletons are those of individuals who are still alive.

Taking place between the Northern landscapes of Israel to the dirty alleys of South Tel Aviv, “The Grave” tells the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and the mother of his child, and would do anything to cheat death. Each of the series’s characters holds a secret that will be revealed during the course of the season, forcing them to face their scariest inner demons.

Federation Entertainment said the series has a very cinematic language inspired by TV series and films such as ‘Looper,’ ’12 Monkeys” or “Lost.” Filming will start next November in Israel.