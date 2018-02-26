You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Film Promotion Body Fetes Its Shooting Stars

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shootingstars 2018(c) Harald Fuhr/EFP
CREDIT: Harald Fuhr/EFP

The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition.

Among those attending were the youngest Shooting Star, 18-year-old Luna Wedler of Switzerland, and Hungary’s Réka Tenki, who starred in the 2017 Berlinale’s Golden Bear winner, “On Body and Soul.” Also celebrating late into the night were Franz Rogowski, who stars in German film “In Den Gangen” (“In the Aisles”), one of this year’s competition titles in Berlin, and Irakli Kvirikadze, who appears in “Hostages” and is Georgia’s first-ever Shooting Star.

Shootingstars 2018 (c) Harald Fuhr/EFP

(Réka Tenki and Franz Rogowski)

Shootingstars 2018 (c) Harald Fuhr/EFP

(Matilda De Angelis and Luna Wedler)

The crowd in Kreuzberg was welcomed by EFP President Martin Schweighofer and Managing Director Sonja Heinen. Revelers chatted, networked and danced as attendants served drinks and traditional schnitzel.

The party was one of several events organized for the Shooting Stars, who are chosen by a panel of entertainment industry experts.

Shootingstars 2018 (c) Harald Fuhr/EFP

Other opportunities organized for the rising young talent included meetings with filmmakers and international producers. At a session with casting directors, Debbie McWilliams, who casts for the James Bond franchise, said that producers ought to trust the expertise of casting directors to find the best person for a role instead of simply requesting celebrity names. McWilliams added that some of the best films of recent years had no established stars, such as “Moonlight”and “Lady Macbeth.”

More Film

  • Shootingstars 2018(c) Harald Fuhr/EFP

    European Film Promotion Body Fetes Its Shooting Stars

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Black Panther' Powers Past $300 Million at International Box Office

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • AMERICA Land of the FreeKS

    Berlin Film Review: 'America: Land of the Freeks'

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • Shape of Water

    How ‘Game of Thrones’ Has an Emotional Connection to ‘Shape of Water’

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • Black Panther

    Box Office: 'Black Panther' Rules With $108 Million in Second Weekend

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • Guillermo del Toro To Open Cinema

    Guillermo del Toro to Open Cinema Named after Him at Guadalajara Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

  • 'Lemonade' Review: A Quietly Seething Romanian

    Berlin Film Review: 'Lemonade'

    The European Film Promotion organization feted its 2018 Shooting Stars in a historic venue in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on Feb. 19. Previously a hospital commissioned by King Frederick William IV of Prussia in the 19th century and then an artists’ complex, the building welcomed the young talent selected for the Shooting Stars’ 21st edition. Among […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad