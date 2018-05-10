EOne Takes International Distribution On Hulu Doc ‘Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie’

Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3.

Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact as it follows the toy giant’s major reinvention of its flagship brand in 2016 from inception to launch with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the company. It also provides a history of the product’s evolution and the way it has reflected and shaped the zeitgeist, surveying 60 years of women in popular culture. Variety’s Nick Schager called it “illuminating and thought-provoking.”

“The appetite for quality, authored documentaries is growing fast and the exclusive access Andrea and Cristan were granted and observed, coupled with the insight on how we see beauty, stereotypes and women’s progress in the Western world created a must-see film,” said Stuart Baxter, president of international distribution for eOne.

The film saw its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25 and launched in the U.S. on streaming service Hulu two days later.

It is produced by Cristan Crocker for Crocker and Nevins’ Rare Birds Films.