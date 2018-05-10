EOne Takes International Distribution On Hulu Doc ‘Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie’

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3.

Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact as it follows the toy giant’s major reinvention of its flagship brand in 2016 from inception to launch with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the company. It also provides a history of the product’s evolution and the way it has reflected and shaped the zeitgeist, surveying 60 years of women in popular culture. Variety’s Nick Schager called it “illuminating and thought-provoking.”

“The appetite for quality, authored documentaries is growing fast and the exclusive access Andrea and Cristan were granted and observed, coupled with the insight on how we see beauty, stereotypes and women’s progress in the Western world created a must-see film,” said Stuart Baxter, president of international distribution for eOne.

The film saw its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25 and launched in the U.S. on streaming service Hulu two days later.

It is produced by Cristan Crocker for Crocker and Nevins’ Rare Birds Films.

More Film

  • Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

    EOne Takes International Distribution On Hulu Doc 'Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie'

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • 'Sorry Angel' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sorry Angel'

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as

    First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as Marijuana-Growing Nuns Hit Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • Cannes: Saban Takes 'Viking Destiny' for

    Terence Stamp's 'Viking Destiny' Sets Sail for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New

    Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New Film From 'Rams' Director Hakonarson

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches

    Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches Smart Cinema in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

  • Virtual Reality Comes to Theaters in

    Virtual Reality Comes to Mainstream Cinema in South Korea

    Entertainment One will handle international distribution on Hulu documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” the two companies announced Thursday. The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s international premiere at Hot Docs, the Canadian International Documentary Festival, on May 3. Written and directed by Andrea Nevins, “Tiny Shoulders” examines the Mattel doll’s cultural impact […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad