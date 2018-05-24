Distrib Films US Acquires Kornél Mundruczó’s 2017 Cannes Competition Entry ‘Jupiter’s Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Match Factory/Pyramide Films

Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year.

“Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee camp, he is smuggled out by a cynical doctor who tries to exploit his extraordinary secret.

“Jupiter’s Moon” marks the fifth film of Mundruczó, a well-established Hungarian screenwriter, film and theater director. His credits include “White God” which won Cannes’s Un Certain Regard in 2014; as well as “Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project” and “Delta” which competed at Cannes in 2010 and 2008, respectively. Mundruczó’s 2005 film “Johanna” played at Un Certain Regard.

“‘Jupiter’s Moon’ is an amazing second feature – After ‘White God,’ winner at Un Certain Regard in 2015 – that took top directing awards around the world after its premiere in main competition last year in Cannes. A very unique mix of genres and an out of this world artistic direction,” said Distrib Films US president François Scippa-Kohn who negotiated the deal with Thania Dimitrakopoulou from The Match Factory.

“This acquisition is part of Distrib Films US acquisition widening strategy to distribute top indie foreign movies in the US and not only French ones,” added Scippa-Kohn.

Distrib Films US plans on releasing “Jupiter’s Moon” during the last quarter of this year.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Film

  • Sinema Cardless Debuts From MoviePass Rival

    MoviePass Rival Sinemia Debuts Card-Free Feature

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • Distrib Films US Nabs 2017 Cannes

    Distrib Films US Acquires Kornél Mundruczó's 2017 Cannes Competition Entry 'Jupiter's Moon' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • Romania’s Daniel Sandu Steps Beyond New

    Romania’s Daniel Sandu Steps Beyond New Wave With ‘Seraphim’

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • Film Projects 'Astronauts,' 'Friends,' Highlights at

    Comedy Film Projects 'Astronauts,' 'Friends,' Highlights at Madrid Pitchbox

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution

    Cannes: ‘Burning’ Adds U.K., Japan, Australia Distribution Deals

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • 'The Great Mystical Circus' Review: Hardly

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Great Mystical Circus'

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

  • 'Feral' Review

    Film Review: 'Feral'

    Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year. “Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad