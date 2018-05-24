Distrib Films US Acquires Kornél Mundruczó’s 2017 Cannes Competition Entry ‘Jupiter’s Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films US has acquired U.S. rights to Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon” which world premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year.

“Jupiter’s Moon” follows a young immigrant who mysteriously develops super powers enabling him to levitate at will after being shot down while illegally crossing the border. Thrown into a refugee camp, he is smuggled out by a cynical doctor who tries to exploit his extraordinary secret.

“Jupiter’s Moon” marks the fifth film of Mundruczó, a well-established Hungarian screenwriter, film and theater director. His credits include “White God” which won Cannes’s Un Certain Regard in 2014; as well as “Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project” and “Delta” which competed at Cannes in 2010 and 2008, respectively. Mundruczó’s 2005 film “Johanna” played at Un Certain Regard.

“‘Jupiter’s Moon’ is an amazing second feature – After ‘White God,’ winner at Un Certain Regard in 2015 – that took top directing awards around the world after its premiere in main competition last year in Cannes. A very unique mix of genres and an out of this world artistic direction,” said Distrib Films US president François Scippa-Kohn who negotiated the deal with Thania Dimitrakopoulou from The Match Factory.

“This acquisition is part of Distrib Films US acquisition widening strategy to distribute top indie foreign movies in the US and not only French ones,” added Scippa-Kohn.

Distrib Films US plans on releasing “Jupiter’s Moon” during the last quarter of this year.