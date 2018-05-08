Didier Brunner’s ‘My Family and the Wolf’ Boarded by Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades, the year-old French sales company which has three movies playing at Cannes, has come on board to handle international sales on “My Family and the Wolf,” a fantasy-adventure feature to be directed by Adrià Garcia (“Nocturna”).

Mixing live action with bits of CGI animation, “My Family and the Wolf” is being produced by Folivari, the company headed by Didier Brunner, whose credits include such well-known French animated films as “Kirikou,” “Ernest & Célestine” and “The Triplets of Belleville.”

Nectarious Films, La Compagnie Cinématographique and Panache Productions are also producing. Apollo Films is co-producing and will release “My Family and the Wolf” in France. The feature was developed by Headless, a Barcelona-based label bringing together the animation trio Garcia, Alfredo Torres and Victor Maldonado.

Famed Spanish actress Carmen Maura (“Volver”) is set to star in the film, which follows 9-year-old Hugo, who embarks on a journey to protect his ill 80-year-old grandmother from a mysterious beast.

Charades will kick off pre-sales (outside France and Benelux) at Cannes and will present a mood reel to buyers.

Charades’ Cannes slate includes Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Leto” in the festival’s official competition, Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” in Directors’ Fortnight and Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s “Diamantino” in Critics’ Week.