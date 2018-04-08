David Mandil’s MoviePlus Prepares ‘Silent Fighters’ Documentary, Dudu Topaz Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

David Mandil’s MoviePlus Productions, the Israeli banner which is presenting ”Miguel” at Canneseries Festival, is developing “The Silent Fighters,” a documentary feature about a classified military unit, and “Dudu” (working title), a drama series about the true story of disgraced Israeli TV star Dudu Topaz.

“Dudu,” which has been commissioned by HOT, will chronicle the epic downfall of Dudu Topaz, one of Israel’s biggest TV stars who embarked on a mission to bring down industry figures he held responsible for his fall from grace. He was eventually apprehended by the police and sent to prison, where he committed suicide.

The 8 one-hour episodes will be written and directed by Assaf Harel, a well-established screenwriter who won two Israeli Television Academy Awards for “Parliament,” a half-hour comedy series about five elderly men living in Israel, and wrote “Loaded” (“Mesudarim”), a hit comedy-drama series about four friends who sell their start-up company and move in together into a mansion. “Loaded” was adapted into a British show by Hillbilly Television and Keshet UK for Channel 4.

Meanwhile, “The Silent Fighters,” commissioned by Channel 10, sheds light on Israel’s Navy Seals through testimonies by ex-commanders and soldiers who share stories about their secret missions and reflect on their mistakes and fears.

Currently at a financing stage, “The Silent Fighters” will be directed by Tal Barda, a young director whose last documentary “The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev,” earned critical acclaim.

MoviePlus Productions is attending Canneseries with Daphna Levin and Tom Salama’s “Miguel,” a Guatemala-set drama about a gay man who is determined to fulfill his dream of adopting a child. “Miguel” will world premiere in competition on April 10.

One of Israel’s top production companies, MoviePlus’s credits include Natalie Portman’s directorial debut “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” and Joseph Cedar’s movies, notably “Footnote,””Beaufort” and “Norman” with Richard Gere, Steve Buscemi and Charlotte Gainsbourg.