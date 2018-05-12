Dark Star Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘Word of God’ From LevelK (EXCLUSIVE)

Dark Star has acquired U.S. rights to Henrik Ruben Genz’s (“The Killing”) Danish drama-comedy “Word of God” from LevelK.

Based on the best-selling Danish book by the same name, “Word of God” stars the renowned Swedish singer Lisa Nilsson and Danish actor Søren Malling. It portrays a family’s life in suburbia and the madness that lurks behind their curtains when the patriarch decides to write his memoirs and considers calling them “Mein Kampf.”

“‘Word of God’ is a very unique snapshot of an oddball family. Highlighted by spectacular performances, sharp dialogue and brilliant cinematography; the film takes audiences on a roller-coaster through the full spectrum of emotions,” said Michael Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures.

The film was produced by Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann at Toolbox Film, in co-production with Deluca Film and with production funding from the Danish Film Institute. Scanbox Entertainment helmed the distribution in Scandinavia.

Dark Star plans to release “Word of God” theatrically this winter.