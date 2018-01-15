Cohen Media Group Taps Georgia Poivre for Acquisitions, Co-production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based Cohen Media Group, one of the most expansive of U.S. independent theatrical distribution and production companies, has tapped Georgia Poivre, an award-winning film sales and distribution executive, to join its acquisitions and co-production team.

Announced today by Cohen Media Group chairman-CEO Charles S. Cohen, the appointment will see Poivre reporting to CMG executive vice president John Kochman. She will take up her position at CMG’s New York office in early January.

French-born Poivre returns to the U.S., where she studied at Boston U, majoring in film and TV, and worked at Wild Bunch’s New York offices over 2012-13.

She joins Cohen Media Group from Paris-based Playtime Group where she served as a senior sales and marketing executive at the pan-European sales-financing-production company from April 2016.

Poivre bolsters the French connection at the ten year old Cohen Media Group. Kochman previously served in senior executive positions at MK2 and Studiocanal in France, and as executive director of UniFrance USA. While CMG has carved out a distinguished reputation for releasing films theatrically in north America from all over the world – it bought the Buster Keaton and Merchant Ivory libraries, for instance – it has often done so bringing to North American shores, and often restoring, a significant share of the best of France, both first-run releases and classics. Six out of ten of its current or upcoming theatrical releases are from France.

At the same time, the Cohen Media Group has lured one of the highest-flying members of Europe’s new generation of distribution and sales executives which has begun to shape the art film business across the world.

At Playtime, Poivre handled sales for Academy Award winner “Son of Saul,” which CMG acquired, and the 2017 Cannes favorites “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” and “Let the Sunshine In.”

She also leapt to attention, co-winning in 2016 the Cannes Film Market’s Cinando Best Seller Award, one of the only awards distinctions in the sales business, for her pitch of true-events-inspired WWII-set “Codename: Madeline.”

What distinguished Poivre’s pitch was that it keyed in on the heart of the project’s artistic originality – the character and motivation of an extraordinary young Indian woman, Noor Inayat Khan, who volunteered to be parachuted into Nazi-occupied France as a wireless operator, when life expectancy there for a spy was only 6-10 weeks – without leaving aside the film’s commercial potential. That is a spirit embodied by the Cohen Media Group at large.

“We are thrilled and privileged to welcome such a consummate professional to our team,” Charles S. Cohen said.

He added: “Georgia’s impeccable taste and longstanding relationships with producers and sales agents from around the world will play a vital role in adding to Cohen Media’s ever-growing roster of award-winning films.”

John Kochman observed: “Georgia has played a key part in many important recent films, and we’re looking forward to creating many more with her.”

Poivre also worked in Studiocanal’s Paris H.Q.-based home entertainment marketing department in 2014, before joining Wide as its international sales manager in 2015.