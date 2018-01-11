Cinepolis Rolls Out Haptic Version of Sony’s ‘Insidious: The Last Key’

Cinepolis, the largest movie circuit in Mexico, has launched a version of “Insidious: The Last Key” with full-motion, sensory effects.

The so-called haptic technology was demonstrated last month at the CineAsia convention in Hong Kong. It delivers tactile sensations concurrent with the narrative of the film through vests that users wear.

The world’s fourth largest exhibition company, Cinepolis gave the technology a platform release within its VIP theatre, starting Jan. 4. It prioritized press, loyalty scheme members, contest winners and social influencers. The rollout was supported on OOH and social media platforms. And Sony reports that demand was strong enough for additional screenings of the haptic version to be added.

The technology was developed by Sony Corp, Sony PCL and Sony Pictures. It had an earlier run out at the 2016 edition of CineAsia. There it demonstrated a short-form immersive experience, that built on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the latest instalment of the studio’s “Resident Evil” franchise.