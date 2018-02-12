Charades Pre-Sells Ben Stassen’s Adventure Tale ‘The Queen’s Corgi’ to Key Territories

Paris-based company Charades has clinched a raft of pre-sales on Ben Stassen’s 3D animated adventure tale “The Queen’s Corgi” to key territories, including France and China.

Produced by Stassen’s Brussels-based nWave, “The Queen’s Corgi” has been picked by Bona Film Group for China, and Appolo Film – the newly-launched banner of former Gaumont/Studiocanal exec Francois Clerc — and TF1 Studio, for theatrical and VOD/DVD distribution, respectively. The sales to TF1 Studio also covers Monaco, Andorra and French-speaking Africa.

“The Queen’s Corgi” is expected to be Stassen’s most creatively ambitious projects to date, as well as one of Europe’s biggest animated features slated for 2019.

The feature, which will be delivered in the first quarter of next year, was written by Rob Sprackling and Johnny Smith, whose credits include “Gnomeo and Juliet.” Stassen is co-directing the film with Vincent Kesteloot (“Sammy 2”).

“Nwave produced an authentic comedy and its know-how in creating quality animation has already been proven,” said Clerc. “Animation is part of Appolo Film’s DNA and we’re proud to be entrusted by one of Europe’s best animation studios,” added Cler.

Related Charades Boards Rock-Filled Drama 'Leto' by Russian Director Under House Arrest (EXCLUSIVE) Charades Boards Ben Stassen's Animated Adventure 'The Queen's Corgi' (EXCLUSIVE)

Yohann Comte, who co-founded Charades a year ago with Pierre Mazars and Carole Baraton, said the French company was “very honored to work with Bona on an nWave film for the first time,with the shared belief that the ‘Queen’s Corgi’ is surely their most ambitious and mainstream film ever.”

Beyond France and China, Charades has pre-sold “The Queen’s Corgi” to Latin America (Leda), South Korea (Isu C&e), Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria (Vertical Distribution Limited), Russia, CEI (Volgafilm), South Africa (Times Media Films), Poland (Monolith Films Ltd.), Greece (Odeon S.a.), Portugal (Cinemundo), Israël (Forum Film), Baltics (Acme Film), Czech Republic (Aqs A.s.), Bulgaria, ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz Film & Video Distribution), Vietnam (Blue Lantern Entertainment International), Turkey (Chypra), Pvr Pictures (Inde (Pakistan, Bhoutan, Népal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka) and Middle-East (Selim Ramia & Co).

Budgeted above $20 million, “Corgi” follows the adventure of Rex, the British monarch’s most beloved dog, who loses track of his mistress and stumbles across a fight club with dogs of all kinds confronting each other. During his epic journey to find the queen again, Rex falls in love and discovers his true self.

Charades introduced the project to buyers at the AFM, pitching it as a heartwarming family adventure in the spirit of Disney’s canine classics such as “The Fox and the Hound” and “Lady and the Tramp.”

A Pioneer of 3D animation in Europe, Stassen’s credits include “A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures,” “The House of Magic,” “The Wild Life” and “The Son of Bigfoot,” among others.