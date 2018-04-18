Charades Boards Cannes’s Critics’ Week Player ‘Diamantino’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales company Charades has acquired “Diamantino,” Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s zany comedy which will world premiere in competition at Critics’ Week, the sidebar running parallel to Cannes Film Festival.

Written by Abrantes and Schmidt, “Diamantino” follows a disgraced soccer star aspiring to give his life a new purpose who becomes exploited by many people, including a nationalistic party eager to use him as its mascot. Through his frenzied journey, the reconverted soccer star is confronted with Neo-fascism, the refugee crisis and genetic modification.

“Diamantino,” which was pitched at last year’s Work-in-Progress during Les Arcs Film Festival, was produced by Justin Taurand, Maria João Mayer and Daniel van Hoogstraten.

Charles Tesson, the artistic director of Critics’ Week, said “Diamantino” was a jubilant film which addressed serious topics through comedy and fantasy.

The visually stylish film boasts a key crew including the cinematographer Charles Ackley Anderson (“The Unity of All Things”) and set designer Bruno Duarte (“Tabu”).

“Diamantino” marks the feature debut of Abrantes who has directed a flurry of critically acclaimed shorts, notably “The Artificial Humors” which won the EFA Award at Berlin, and was nominated for a European Film Award in 2017. Daniel Schmidt made his feature debut with the science-fiction comedy “The Unity of All Things which played at Locarno in 2013.

At Cannes, Charades will also be handling sales on “Mirai,” Mamoru Hosoda’s animated tale slated to world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight, and Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Leto,” a music-filled drama set to compete in Cannes’s official selection.