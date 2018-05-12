Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay Taking Part in Cannes Women’s March

Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay are among the 82 women who will walk up the main stairs of Cannes Film Festival’s Palais on Saturday as part of a push for gender equality in the film industry.

The event will take place ahead of the gala premiere for Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun,” a drama about a Kurdish female battalion which one of the three woman-directed films competing at Cannes Film Festival.

The march is being organized by a new movement called 5050×2020, which calls for more gender equality and diversity in the French film industry.

There will be 82 women as a symbol for the 82 female-directed films that have played at Cannes’s official competition, compared with 1645 films directed by men,” said the 5050×2020 org.

Actresses, directors, screenwriters, producers, technicians and agents will pause at half-point on the stairs and stand still and silent facing the Palais. The point is to symbolically draw attention the difficulties that women face climbing the social and professional ladder in the male-dominated movie business. Blanchett and legendary director Agnès Varda will then read a joint statement.

On Monday, Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, Directors’ Fortnight’s Edouard Waintrop and Critics’ Week’s Charles Tesson will take part in a conference hosted by France’s culture minister Françoise Nyssen and the CNC’s president Frédérique Bredin. The debate will bring together all the feminists and pro-equality movement members, including Time’s Up US, Time’s Up UK, Italy’s Dissenso Comune, Spain’s IMA and Greek Women’s Wave.