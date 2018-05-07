‘Rams’ Director Grimur Hakonarson’s ‘The County’ Sells to Several Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Europe Film Sales

Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales has closed a host of presales on Grimur Hakonarson’s comedy drama “The County.” The Icelandic director’s last film, “Rams,” won best film in Un Certain Regard at 2015’s Cannes Film Festival, and sold to more than 50 countries.

“The County” was sold to Curzon in U.K./Ireland, Palace in Australia/New Zealand, Xenix in Switzerland, Imagine in Benelux, Vertigo in Hungary, Strada in Greece and Scanbox in Scandinavia. Haut et Court will release the film in France and Sena in Iceland.

“The County” is the story of Inga, a middle-aged dairy farmer whose husband dies. “She decides to start a new life on her own terms and rises up against corruption and injustice in her community,” according to a statement.

The film, which has just wrapped shooting and will premiere next year, stars Arndis Hronn Egilsdottir (“Sparrows”) and Sigurdur Sigurjonsson (“Rams,” “Under the Tree”). It was lensed by Mart Taniel, who won best cinematography at Tribeca and American Society of Cinematographers’ Spotlight Award for “November.”

“The County” is a co-production between Iceland’s Netop Films, Denmark’s Profile Pictures, Germany’s One Two Films and France’s Haut et Court. The lead producer is Grimar Jonsson.

The film was supported by the Icelandic Film Center, Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Haut et Court Distribution, Eurimages, SR/Arte, DR, RUV and Creative Europe-MEDIA.

