Cannes: Turkish Sales Company Match Point Scores Sales to Asia (EXCLUSIVE)

Turkish sales company Match Point Entertainment at the Cannes Film Market, has scored Asian sales on four mainstream local titles including action packed “Hurkus: The Legend in the Sky,” ahead of the biopic’s release in Turkey on May 25.

A Turkish aviation pioneer, Vecihi Hurkus designed and manufactured the first airplane in Turkey and was a fighter pilot during World War I and the Turkish War of Independence. The historical actioner, directed by Kudret Sabanci, has been picked up for South Korea by distributor Poong Kyung So Ri.

While Turkey is the second-largest global exporter of scripted TV content after the U.S., selling Turkish movies abroad, especially non-arthouse titles, has been a struggle. But they seem to be making inroads in Asia.

Prominent Turkish multi hyphenate Yilmaz Erdogan’s romancer “Sour Apples” (pictured) which has performed solidly at the home box office, was acquired by Chinese distributor The Shenzhen 1973 Film Development Co. which will release it theatrically in China, clearly a major market, said Match Point’s managing director Melis Konca.

Yilmaz Erdogan, who besides directing also stars in “Apples,” broke Turkish box office records with his first film the 2001 dramedy “Vizontele.” Hie big-budget “Butterfly’s Dream” was Turkey’s Oscar submission in 2014.

Match Point has also licenced contemporary military thriller “To Die For,” directed by Cagatay Tosun, to South Korea’s Joy n Cinema and to Klock Workx for Japan. It’s a nationalistic Turkish actioner about a small heroic unit who uncover a conspiracy against the Turkish military.

Animation feature “The Discoverer of New Worlds,” set in an aquarium from which a little yellow fish with a blue cap wants to escape, produced by Fikrigun Film and Bros Film and directed by Burhan Gun, was picked up by South Korea’s Boxoo Entertainment.