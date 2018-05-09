Cannes: M-Appeal Boards Hella Joof’s Comedy ‘Happy Ending’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal has boarded Hella Joof’s comedy “Happy Ending,” starring Birthe Neumann and Kurt Ravn. The director is best known for her 2014 film “All Inclusive,” which was a box-office hit in Denmark with more than 410,000 tickets sold.

The film centers on Helle, who is looking forward to her workaholic husband, Peter’s, retirement, so they can spend some time together. But on his last day at work, he says he is going to become a wine importer and commute between Denmark and France.

“The couple drift apart, and both set out to explore new possibilities, problems and dreams,” according to a statement. “But can you start all over again after 50 years of marriage? And will they be able to cope without each other?”

According to producer Mie Andreasen, the story is based on the experience of the parents of screenwriter Mette Heeno, who after 49 years of marriage, at the age of 70, decided to get divorced.

Maren Kroymann, CEO of M-Appeal, said: “The film addresses the universal theme of getting older and having the guts to start anew in a fresh and surprising way. With its uplifting and positive perspective it is a joyous experience for wide audiences.”