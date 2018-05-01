You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Film Republic Acquires Itay Tal’s ‘God of the Piano’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Film Republic has picked up international rights (excluding Israel) to Itay Tal’s debut feature, “God of the Piano.” The film will be launched at Cannes.

It tells the story of a young mother, Anat, who comes from a family with a strong musical background. When her son is born deaf, she adopts drastic solutions. Anat is played by well-known Israeli actress Naama Preis, whose filmography includes a hat-trick of features in Cannes Critics’ Week – “From the Diary of a Wedding Photographer” (2016), “Beyond the Mountains and Hills” (2016) and “The Kindergarten Teacher” (2015).

For the past 12 years, Itay has been directing short films, including “When You Played” (Montreal World Film Festival, 2012). “God of the Piano” is produced by Itay, Hila Ben-Shushan and Shani Egozin. Hila’s credits include “The Pit” by Itamar Lapid (Locarno Film Festival, 2012).

The original score to “God of the Piano” is composed by Hillel Teplitsky and Roie Shpigler, who composed the score for Itay’s previous film “When You Played” (2012). Classical and original pieces in the film are performed by the pianist Eran Zvirin, and the cinematographer is Meidan Arama, whose credits include two best film award winners at Tribeca, including “Stiches” (2012), but also Hadas Ben Aroya’s “People That Are Not Me” (2016), which is also represented by Film Republic.

