‘Entourage’ Star Adrian Grenier Boards ‘Youth Unstoppable’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adrian GrenierFragrance Foundation Awards, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Adrian Grenier, best known as the former star of “Entourage,” has boarded documentary “Youth Unstoppable” as an executive producer. Slater Jewell-Kemker’s film about the youth environmental movement features music by Moby and Thom Yorke of Radiohead.

Jewell-Kemker, who was 15 when she started making the film, has spent 10 years shooting the documentary around the world. “There’s a movement out there. Young, passionate activists are attempting to save the planet and humankind,” Jewell-Kemker said in a statement. “I wanted to help give them a voice and document our struggle, one that gives me hope that we might just be able to save ourselves.”

Grenier added: “Young people these days aren’t waiting. They have access to the facts on climate change, the intelligence to understand our negligence as adults, and the platform to stand up and speak out.”

“Youth Unstoppable,” which is produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films and Wendy Jewell, will be screening Monday in Cannes. It was produced with assistance from the World Bank Group’s Connect4Climate program.

