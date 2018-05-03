Cercamon Acquires Cannes ACID Entry ‘We the Coyotes’ (Exclusive Clip)

Sebastien Chesneau’s sales agency Cercamon has acquired the international sales rights to “We the Coyotes,” which premieres in Cannes’ ACID section.

The film, which was directed by two young French helmers, Hanna Ladoul and Marco La Via, but shot in English in Los Angeles. Morgan Saylor, who previously appeared in Elizabeth Wood’s “White Girl,” Rob Reiner’s “Being Charlie” and Maggie Betts’ “Novitiate,” stars alongside McCaul Lombardi, who has appeared in Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey,” Geremy Jasper’s “Patti Cake$,” and Matt Porterfield’s “Sollers Point,” opposite Jim Belushi. The producer is Raphaël Gindre.

The film centers on Amanda and Jake who “are in love and want to start a new life together in Los Angeles,” according to a statement. “Will they make the right decisions? Their first 24 hours in L.A. take them all around the city, bringing more surprises and frustrations than expected.”

“We the Coyotes” is the directors’ first narrative feature film. In 2012, while they were studying journalism, they directed, along with Matthieu Cabanes, the 52-minute documentary “The Female Face of Populism.” Co-produced by TV5 Monde and LCP, the film centers on emerging female leaders of the European extreme right. In 2016, they directed their first narrative short film, “Diane from the Moon,” starring Spirit Award winner Mya Taylor (“Tangerine”).

Watch an exclusive clip of “We the Coyotes” below.