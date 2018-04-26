You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

British Movie Distributor Signature Set to Expand Following FFI Deal

Recent releases include 'Jungle,' starring Daniel Radcliffe

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Signature Entertainment

British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services.

Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo and Iko Uwais, “Jungle,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, and “The Titan,” starring Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling and Tom Wilkinson. Its upcoming theatrical slate includes David Tennant’s “Bad Samaritan,” the comedy “Ideal Home,” starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd, and Jon Hamm’s political thriller “Beirut.”

Signature’s CEO Marc Goldberg said he was excited about “the abundance of opportunities now open to Signature to further accelerate the growth of the company.” He added: “We will continue to bring the best independent content to our partners whilst continuing to look at original opportunities and new ways of working in the ever-changing global marketplace.”

FFI Holdings is the parent company of Film Finances, the world’s leading provider of completion contracts to the entertainment biz. It offers “assurance to the financiers of film, TV, mini-series and online media content that productions will be completed on time and on budget,” according to a statement.

The acquisition expands still further FFI’s activities, which includes completion contracts, entertainment risk insurance, post-production services and worldwide distribution.

Steven Ransohoff, CEO of FFI Holdings, said he looked forward to working with Goldberg and his team as “they expand their distribution business, which is especially well poised in the streaming arena.” He added: “Signature will afford us excellent opportunities to expand the reach of the rest of FFI’s platform into a new captive distribution channel.”

More Film

  • British Movie Distributor Signature Set to

    British Movie Distributor Signature Set to Expand Following FFI Deal

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • Beta Cinema Boards ‘The Gentle Indifference

    Beta Cinema Boards Cannes Titles ‘The Gentle Indifference of the World,’ and ‘Woman at War’

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • Time Warner Building Logo

    Time Warner Q1 Earnings Rise But Higher Content Costs Take Toll

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • Barry Keoghan Variety 10 Actors to

    Altitude Boards ‘Calm With Horses’ Starring Barry Keoghan, Cosmo Jarvis

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • Michel Hazanavicus photographed by Francois Berthier

    Michel Hazanavicius Set to Direct 'The Lost Prince' with Omar Sy, Berenice Bejo, Francois Damiens

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • The Mummy

    Tom Cruise Becomes First Actor to Receive Pioneer of the Year Award

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

  • Goran-Review

    Film Review: 'Goran'

    British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services. Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad