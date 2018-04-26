British Movie Distributor Signature Set to Expand Following FFI Deal

British movie distributor Signature Entertainment, which has released more than 600 titles since launching seven years ago, is set to expand still further following its acquisition by FFI Holdings. Signature acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky, as well as other streaming services.

Signature’s recent releases include “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo and Iko Uwais, “Jungle,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, and “The Titan,” starring Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling and Tom Wilkinson. Its upcoming theatrical slate includes David Tennant’s “Bad Samaritan,” the comedy “Ideal Home,” starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd, and Jon Hamm’s political thriller “Beirut.”

Signature’s CEO Marc Goldberg said he was excited about “the abundance of opportunities now open to Signature to further accelerate the growth of the company.” He added: “We will continue to bring the best independent content to our partners whilst continuing to look at original opportunities and new ways of working in the ever-changing global marketplace.”

FFI Holdings is the parent company of Film Finances, the world’s leading provider of completion contracts to the entertainment biz. It offers “assurance to the financiers of film, TV, mini-series and online media content that productions will be completed on time and on budget,” according to a statement.

The acquisition expands still further FFI’s activities, which includes completion contracts, entertainment risk insurance, post-production services and worldwide distribution.

Steven Ransohoff, CEO of FFI Holdings, said he looked forward to working with Goldberg and his team as “they expand their distribution business, which is especially well poised in the streaming arena.” He added: “Signature will afford us excellent opportunities to expand the reach of the rest of FFI’s platform into a new captive distribution channel.”