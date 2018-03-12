Breaking Glass Pictures Nabs U.S. Rights to ‘My Big Gay Italian Wedding’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s True Colours has closed deals following the European Film Market on a slew of titles, including comedy “My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” which is currently performing well at the Italian box office and will be released in the U.S. by Breaking Glass Pictures.

Breaking Glass, which is run by industry veterans Richard Wolff and Richard Ross, has also picked up Italian drama “Tainted Souls” from True Colours. North American rights to body-swap picture “Wife and Husband” have gone to APL Film, the niche distributor run by former Shoreline Entertainment executive Brian Sweet.

“My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” which plays on the homophobia that still prevents same-sex marriage from being fully legal in Italy, has scored a solid $2.2 million in Italy over the past two weeks. It was released by Medusa.

“Tainted Souls,” a drama by directors Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini about life in Rome’s brutal outskirts, launched last year from Venice.

In other post-EFM sales, True Colours sold Ferzan Ozpetek’s psychological thriller “Naples in Veils” to Prokino for Germany, Aurora for Poland, and Stars Media for former Yugoslavian territories, as well as to other countries.

Social comedy “Like a Cat on a Highway,” which was the top domestic draw at the Italian box office during Christmas, has been picked up by Caramel Films for Spain, AVJET for Taiwan and Greek company Weirdwave, which also acquired rights for Sky-produced docudrama “Michelangelo – Endless.” The docudrama also sold to South Korea (First Run) and Bulgaria (6A Media).

True Colours closed other deals, including the sale of Oscar-winning Italian director Gabriele Salvatores’ superhero pic sequel “Invisible Boy – Second Generation” to Mars Film for Turkey, while high-concept dramedy “Perfect Strangers,” which they had previously sold to more than 30 territories, will be going out in India via Alliance Media.