'BPM (Beats Per Minute),''Au Revoir La-Haut' Lead Cesar Nominations

Robin Campillo’s “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Albert Dupontel’s “Au revoir là-haut,” Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara,” and Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s “C’est La Vie” are leading nominations at the Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars.

“BPM,” a sprawling and intense drama following French AIDS activists in 1980s Paris, will vie for a record 13 Cesar Awards, including best film, director, male newcomers (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois), script (Campillo and Philippe Mangeot), supporting actor (Antoine Reinartz), supporting actress (Adele Haenel), costums (Isabelle Pannetier), decors (Emmanuelle Duplay), score (Arnaud Rebotini), cinematography (Jeanne Lapoirie), and editing (Campillo), among other nominations.

Since winning Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize, “BPM” won several prizes overseas, notably the New York, Los Angeles and Washington critics’ awards for best foreign-language film, as well as prizes at Chicago and San Sebastian film festivals. The movie was, however, snubbed from both the Golden Globes and the Oscar’s foreign-language race. Playtime sold the film worldwide.

Dupontel’s “Au revoir la-haut,” a 1918-set period comedy based on Pierre Lemaitre’s Goncourt prize-winning novel, earned 12 Cesar nominations.

“C’est La Vie,” a contemporary dramedy directed by the duo behind “Untouchables,” earned 10 nominations. “Barbara” which world premiered at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard, earned 9 nominations. Gaumont is behind “C’est La Vie,””Barbara” and “Au Revoir la-haut,” among other films nominated for Cesar Awards.