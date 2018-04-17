Blockchain Firm White Rabbit Signs Movie Deal with K5 Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

K5 Intl., part of film financing and production company K5 Media Group, which has produced movies starring Robert Duvall, Jeremy Irons, Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Paul Walker and Ethan Hawke, has inked a strategic partnership with and will receive financial backing from White Rabbit, a company that employs P2P streaming and blockchain technology to distribute films and TV shows.

K5 will provide access to its library of 50-plus films to White Rabbit, and K5 co-founder Daniel Baur will join the White Rabbit advisory board. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“I have been actively searching the blockchain space for over a year, looking for companies that can have a massive impact on the film industry,” Baur said in a statement. “With White Rabbit, I saw a product that properly integrates blockchain and embraces the existing entertainment industry and fans in a unique way. We believe White Rabbit will disrupt the film and television industry, making it the best place for fans, talent, distributors, sales agents and investors.”

K5 has financed and produced films for many leading directors including Tom McCarthy, Andrew Niccol, Bille August and Mira Nair. Although based in Germany, K5 finances and produces mainly English-language films.

In 2013, K5 teamed up with Amazon to co-finance and produce Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” starring Adam Driver; it also co-produced Martin Zandvliet’s “Land of Mine,” nominated for the 2017 Oscar for foreign-language film. K5’s latest movies are “ANON” by Andrew Niccol, starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried, which premieres worldwide on Netflix and through other distributors in May, and spy-thriller “The Coldest Game,” starring Bill Pullman and Lotte Verbeek, currently shooting in Warsaw, Poland.

Film producer Alan R. Milligan founded White Rabbit in 2017 “to solve the failing business model of digital distribution of film and television, making content legally accessible to everyone,” according to a statement.

White Rabbit employs a browser plugin that recognizes content being streamed peer-to-peer and allows fans to pay the rightsholder directly, without the need for multiple streaming subscriptions to access titles.

“The new studios disrupted the traditional film industry with streaming, to the benefit of their subscribers,” Milligan said. “We’re disrupting the new studios’ closed server subscription model, to the benefit of producers, talent, investors and fans – ensuring fair access for films and series, competition in streaming services and diversity of content.”

In addition, White Rabbit announced it is expanding its team by adding three new tech executives from Blockchangers, one of Europe’s leading blockchain companies. Jonas Therkelson joins as CTO, Jon Ramvi joins as lead blockchain developer, and Robin Pedersen joins as a full stack developer.