Beta Cinema Acquires Berlinale Competition Titles '3 Days in Quiberon,''In The Aisles'

Beta Cinema has boarded four films set to play at the Berlinale, including two competition titles, Emily Atef’s “3 Days in Quiberon” and Thomas Stuber’s “In The Aisles.”

Beta Cinema has also acquired Milko Lazarov’s “Ága” which will be closing the festival and playing out of competition, and Wolfgang Fischer’s “STYX,” the opening film of the Panorama Special section.

“3 Days in Quiberon” is a film delivering a multi-faceted portrait of Romy Schneider, the biggest star on the continent of her time, as she gives her last interview. During the interview, which took place over three days and was captured by famous photographer by Robert Lebeck, Schneider bared her soul, revealing a romantic but fragile woman driven by a mixture of professional ambition and the desire to live.

Atef’s film stars Marie Bäumer (“The Counterfeiters”) and is produced by Rohfilm Factory, in co-production with Dor Film and Sophie Dulac Productions, Tita B. Productions, Departures Film, NDR/Arte and ORF.

“In The Aisles” stars Franz Rogowski (“Victoria”, “Happy End”) and Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”) as two people who work at a wholesale market where introverted Christian discovers love, friendship and a whole new and mysterious world.

Jochen Laube and Fabian Maulbach (“Sommerhaus”) co-produced the feature with MDR, ARTE, SWR, HR, Departures Film and Rotor Film.

“Ága” follows the lives of Nanook and Sedna, who live in a yurt on the snow-covered fields of the North according to the traditions of their ancestors. But climate change and progress start to erode their way of living, slowly but inevitably. The film is produced by Red Carpet in co-production with 42film, Arizona Productions, ZDF/Arte and Bulgarian National Television.

Meanwhile, “STYX” follows Rike (“Susanne Wolff”), a solo sailor finds herself next to a stricken fishing boat in the middle of the ocean and around a hundred people are about to drown. “Inspired by true events, STYX illustrates how economic interests compete with humanitarian principles and how individual visions of paradise are being confronted with central questions of identity,” said Beta Cinema. “STYX” is produced by Schiwago Film GmbH, in co-production with Amour Fou Vienna GmbH.

The company’s Berlinale lineup is completed by “The Happy Prince” with Rupert Everett, Colin Firth and Emily Watson which will get a Special Gala screening at the festival, following its world premiere at Sundance; and Nanouk Leopold’s “Cobain” which will play in the Generation 14plus section.