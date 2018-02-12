First Look: ‘The Sonata,’ Starring Rutger Hauer, Freya Tingley (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the first-look image for mystery thriller “The Sonata,” starring Rutger Hauer, Freya Tingley and Simon Abkarian. ARRI Media will introduce the film to buyers and show first footage at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Abkarian’s credits include “Casino Royale” and “Kaboul Kitchen,” while Tingley was in “Jersey Boys” and will star alongside Pierce Brosnan and Guy Pearce in the upcoming “Spinning Man.” Andrew Desmond directed “The Sonata,” and co-wrote the script with Arthur Morin.

The film, which is set in London and France, centers on young virtuoso violinist Rose (Tingley). After the death of her estranged but famous composer father (Hauer), Rose inherits the old mansion in which he lived. There, she discovers her father’s final work: a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols. With the help of Charles (Abkarian), her agent and manager, she deciphers the symbols and, little by little, starts to unlock secrets concerning her father’s past, setting in motion the mechanisms of a plan imagined on the day she was born.

Laurent Fumeron and Rodolphe Sanzé from France’s The Project Film Club, and Daniel Goroshko produced the project; co-production partners are Featuristic Films (U.K.), Tasse Film (Latvia) and CTB Film Company (Russia). ARRI Media is also involved in handling a substantial part of the post-production work and a portion of the VFX, while also taking care of the film’s festival management.