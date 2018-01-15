Berlin Film Festival Fleshes Out Competition Lineup

The competition lineup for the Berlin International Film Festival is taking shape with the organizers adding raft of new titles Monday including Robert Pattinson-starrer “Damsel.”

There are new competition entries for the 68th edition of the Berlin Film Festival hail from France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K. and across Europe, as well as from the U.S., Iran, and Paraguay.

Pattinson stars opposite Mia Wasikowska in period Western comedy “Damsel,” which is directed by David and Nathan Zellner. It will have its premiere at Sundance and its international premiere at Berlin.

Two German movies feature in the expanded Berlin lineup: Emily Atef’s “3 Tage in Quiberon” (“3 Days in Quiberon”), which is in competition, and Christian Petzold’s “Transit,” which will play out of competition. Both get their world premieres at Berlin.

“3 Tage in Quiberon” scooped the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award at Berlin in 2015.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Martinessi’s international coproduction “Las herederas” (“The Heiress”) and, from Iran, Mani Haghighi’s “Khook” (“Pig”) also feature and receive world premieres at the Festival.

Related Sam Spiegel International Film Lab Unveils Participants in 2018 Edition Film Republic to Launch Tonia Mishiali's ‘Pause’ at Berlin Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese picture “Monster Hunt 2,” the sequel to the 2015 Chinese smash hit, will feature at the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast where it will have its European debut.

Two documentaries were also announced for Berlin, “Gurrumul” out of Australia, and “Viaje a los Pueblos Fumigados” from Argentina.

The organizers said that the full competition and Berlinale Special programs will be announced soon.

The lineup in full

“3 Tage in Quiberon” (“3 Days in Quiberon”)

Germany / Austria / France

World premiere

“Damsel”

USA

International premiere

“Las herederas” (“The Heiresses”)

Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Norway / Brazil / France

World premiere – First Feature

“Khook” (“Pig”)

Iran

World premiere

“La prière” (“The Prayer”)

France

World premiere

“Toppen av ingenting” (“The Real Estate”)

Sweden / United Kingdom

World premiere

“Touch Me Not”

World premiere – First Feature

“Transit”

Germany / France

World premiere

“Black 47”

Ireland / Luxembourg

World premiere – Out of competition

“Eldorado”

Switzerland / Germany

World premiere – Out of competition