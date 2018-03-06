Berlinale’s ‘Lemonade,’ Produced by Cristian Mungiu, Sells to Further Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Friede Clausz/MOBRA FILMS

Ioana Uricaru’s debut feature, “Lemonade,” produced by Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks & 2 Days”), has closed a further four territories deals, including China, after premiering in Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section.

The latest distribution pacts sealed by world sales agent Pluto Film are for China (Wing Sight Culture & Media Co.), Greece (Danaos Films), Ex-Yugoslavia (Visionary Thinking) and Israel (Lev Cinemas). The film was sold to France’s ASC Distribution at last month’s European Film Market, and it already had distributors in place in Romania (Voodoo Films), Canada (Mongrel/Metropole Films Distribution), and Germany (Déjà-vu Film). Distributors in other territories are still in ongoing negotiations.

“Lemonade” was described in its Variety review as a “heart-pinching hard-luck story from America’s green card-seeking margins.” The review added: “Uricaru’s tough study of a young migrant caretaker marrying hastily to secure the American Dream for herself and her young son is as damning of U.S. institutional corruption as Mungiu’s own work has been of Romanian authorities.”

The film was co-produced by Yanick Létourneau (Canada), Eike Goreczka (Germany), Sean Wheelan (Sweden) and Anthony Muir (Sweden).

Uricaru was born and raised in Romania, but moved to the U.S. in 2001 to study at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. She now teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont. She directed a segment for 2009’s Mungiu-produced portmanteau “Tales from the Golden Age,” and has attended Berlin Talents, the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation Residency, and the Sundance Directors’ Lab.

