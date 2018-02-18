Berlin Buyers Flock to Gaumont’s Comedy ‘Rolling to You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rolling to You,” the feature debut of French comedy fixture Franck Dubosc (“Camping”), has lured a raft of distributors worldwide at the EFM where Gaumont hosted the film’s market premiere.

Dubosc stars as a womanizer who pretends to be paraplegic to secure a young caregiver and unexpectedly falls in love with her sister, who is in a wheelchair. Dubosc stars opposite Alexandra Lamy (“No Second Chance”).

One of the most buzzed-about French comedies screening at the market, “Rolling to You” was acquired by AZ (Canada) , California (Latin America), Germany/Australia (NFP), Italy (Blue Swan), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), China (Times Film Group), South Korea (Wise and Wide), Japan (Shochiku), Portugal (Kinoswiat) and Israel (Shani).

Other sales include Thailand (Sahamongkol), the former Yugoslavia (Blitz), the Baltics (GPI), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Cinemart) and Reunion (Maure Films).

Paris-based producer LGM, the outfit behind Guillaume Gallienne’s “Me, Myself and Mum,” produced the movie with Dubosc’s outfit Pour Toi Public Prods. Gaumont is co-producing and will be distributing the film in France, on top of handling international sales.

Gaumont’s EFM slate also include Anne Fontaine’s “Pure as Snow,” a sexy comedy that will star Isabelle Huppert and Lou de Laâge, and Alexis Michalik’s big screen adaptation of his stage hit “Edmond.”