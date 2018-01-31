Berlin: Animated Movie ‘Tabaluga’ Acquired by Global Screen (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tempest Film

Munich-based world sales company Global Screen has picked up international rights for animated movie “Tabaluga,” an adaptation of the hit TV series. The company will launch the movie at Berlin’s European Film Market.

The film tells the story of “a brave little dragon, who, with the help of beautiful ice princess Lilli, not only finds his fire and the power of love, but also succeeds in saving the world from a tyrannical snowman,” according to a statement.

Julia Weber, head of theatrical sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, said: “’Tabaluga’ is a daring adventure. It is highly emotional, gripping and entertaining. With its universal themes of budding first love, the thrilling fight against an oppressor, and the longing for freedom, ‘Tabaluga’ will attract boys, girls and parents alike. We can’t wait to present first material to our buyers in Berlin.”

The movie is based on the series of the same name, which has aired in more than 100 territories around the world, including France (TF1), U.K. (Nickelodeon Europe), U.S. (Fox Family) and Australia (Fox Kids). In Germany, “Tabaluga” is one of the most valuable family brands, comprising hundreds of licensed products.

Originally created by Peter Maffay, one of Germany’s best-known singers, “Tabaluga” is also the main character of a popular musical, and five albums, with more than six million copies sold.

The movie is produced by Tempest Film Produktion und Verleih in co-production with Deutsche Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion. It is directed by Sven Unterwaldt (“The 7th Dwarf”) and animated by Awesometown, Studio Rakete, Sophie Animation and Trixter.

Sony Pictures will give “Tabaluga” a wide release in Germany on Dec. 6, 2018.

Among Global Screen’s slate are 3D animated family entertainment movies “Marnie’s World” and “Luis and the Aliens,” as well as Hans Weingartner’s Berlinale entry “303” and Marc Rothemund’s “This Crazy Heart.”

