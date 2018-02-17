You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WTFilms Inks Deals on Buzzed-About Documentary 'Wine Calling' (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based WTFilms has inked a raft of sales on Bruno Sauvard’s natural-wine documentary “Wine Calling,” which is premiering at the European Film Market.

Produced by Nicolas Manuel’s Pintxos and Jean-Charles Levy’s Forecast Pictures, “Wine Calling” takes place in the South of France and follows a new generation of wine growers belonging to a global movement for taste and sustainability, from the harvest to the bottling.

“Wine Calling” has been acquired for Australia/New Zealand (Vendetta), China (Quik E!) and Taiwan (MovieCloud).

“Besides the obvious beautiful images of vineyards and the ongoing appetite for French wine and food culture, the documentary is really about the current movement for more organic products : if you want them in your plate, then it’s only natural to want them in your glass as well,” said Gregory Chambet of WTFilms, which co-produced on top of handling international sales.

Urban Distribution will distribute “Wine Calling” this summer in France.

“Natural wine is to wine today what rock was to music in the ’60s and ’70s,” said Manuel, “It’s a wild, radically enthusiastic approach to agriculture and winemaking. And you can’t help but fall in love with these winemakers and the wine they make, they fill you up with hope and happiness.”

