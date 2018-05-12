Berenice Marlohe to Star in Mathieu Turi Horror Title ‘Meander’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Berenice Marlohe attends a photocall with cast and filmmakers to mark the start of production which is due to commence on the 23rd Bond Film "Skyfall" at Massimo Restaurant & Oyster Bar on November 3, 2011 in London, United Kingdom.
Berenice Marlohe (“Skyfall”) will star in “Meander,” an upcoming sci-fi horror film to be directed by France’s Mathieu Turi (“Hostile”).

The English-language film sees a woman wake up in a strange tube full of deadly traps. Her only option is to keep moving forward. But it is not clear how far she can get.

“Meander” is being produced by Thomas Lubeau, Eric Gendarme and Olivier Chateau at Full Time Films, with production to begin at the end of the year.

Turi announced the project at the Cannes Film Market.

Turi’s post-apocalyptic, thriller debut “Hostile’ was selected for more than 30 festivals including Sitges, Frightfest and Neuchatel, collecting more than 15 prizes. Commercial releases begin from next month. Distributors include Exponenta for Russia (releasing on July 19), Twelve Entertainment for Italy (July 26), and Sony’s 4Digital Media, for the U.S.

