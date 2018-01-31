Banijay Rights Acquires Nordic Crime Drama ‘Wisting’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay Rights has acquired “Wisting,” an ambitious 12 million euros 10-part thriller series based on Jørn Lier Horst’s crime novels.

Produced by Danish outfit Good Company Films and Norway’s Cinenord, “Wisting” follows a police officer William Wisting who has just lost his wife and raises his daughter alone while trying to bring down Norway’s most notorious criminals. The series has just started shooting in Norway with local star Sven Nordin (“Valkyrien”).

“Wisting” was created Katarina Launing (“Kick It!”) and Trygve Allister Diesen (“The Third Eye”) who are also directing it. The “Wisting” books have sold over 1.2 million copies in Norway alone and been translated into 30 languages. Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner (“Eyewitness”) wrote the series adaptation.

Chris Stewart, who runs scripted for Banijay Rights with Caroline Torrance, said he had started tracking down the series project last year at Goteborg’s TV Drama Vision showcase.

“‘Wisting’ is based on novels that are so well-known, so there is an established awareness; and it’s got a multi-national element to the story which will be attractive to international audiences, especially in the U.S.,” explained Stewart, adding that “Wisting” will boast top-notch production value and it’s one of the most expensive shows coming out of Norway.

The exec pointed out that Banijay Rights has had a track record with Scandinavian crime dramas such as “Wallander” and “Occupied.”

Over at Good Company Films, Anni Faurbye Fernandez said “Wisting” will be more than a classic Nordic Noir. “It’s obviously a crime series but its also about the relationship between a father whose wife has died and his daughter, it’s about grief; yet we don’t want the show to be too dark and slow, and we will strive to make it very visually appealing,” added the producer.

“Wisting” was financially backed by the Norwegian Film Institute, will premiere exclusively on MTG’s Nordic video streaming service, Viaplay, as well as on TV3 across the Nordic region.

Banijay Rights’s slate of Scandinavian series also includes the Swedish comedy hit “Solsidan” (pictured) which is being remade in France by Gazelle & Cie and Banijay Studios under the title “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” France’s commercial network M6 has commissioned the series.