Backup Media Picks Up Mads Mikkelsen Starrer ‘Arctic’ Ahead of Cannes Unspooling

Paris-based Backup Media has acquired multi-territory rights to Joe Penna’s feature debut “Arctic,” a gripping survival thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”) which will make its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section.

Written by Penna and Ryan Morrison, “Arctic” follows Mikkelsen as a man stranded in the Arctic who is finally about to receive his long-awaited rescue. However, after a tragic accident, his opportunity is lost, and he must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his camp, or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown for potential salvation.

Armory Films’s Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros, the duo behind Dee Rees’s Oscar-nominated “Mudbound,” produced “Arctic” alongside Noah C Haeussner of Union. Martha de Laurentiis, Manu Gargi and Einar Thorsteinsson exec produced the film. XYZ Films is representing the international rights with CAA/UTA handling domestic.

Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films said “Joe Penna’s well-crafted and beautifully cinematic debut along with Mads Mikkelsen’s unforgettable performance drastically exceeded (their) expectations.” “It is everything we’d hoped it would be and so much more,” added the producers.

Related Women in Motion Highlights: Robin Wright, Salma Hayek, Diane Kruger and More Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'A Patriot'

Backup Media has picked rights to “Arctic” for France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Jokers Films will release the film in France, while Koch Films will distribute it in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“Arctic” marks the third collaboration between Backup, The Jokers and Koch, following Takashi Miike’s “Yakuza Apocalypse” which premiered in Cannes’ Fortnight in 2015, and “Brimstone” which premiered at Venice in 2016.

“‘Arctic’ is a distinctive and bold thriller we are very proud of bringing to Cannes, the typical film Backup is aiming at producing and/or distributing,” said Backup Media’s co-founder Joel Thibout.

The French exec said Backup was “looking forward doing more of those early multi-territory pickups, relying on our distributor friends and partners’ taste and talent, Manuel Chiche (from The Jockers) and Moritz Peters (from Koch Films) counting as both.”

Referring to Penna’s early career, Chiche, who founded The Jockers in 2014, pointed out that Penna is demonstrating with “Arctic” that “making videos on youtube can be the starting point of a filmmaker career (…). Joe Penna is definitely a director to watch”.

Peters, the head of marketing and acquisitions at Koch Films, described “Arctic” as a “‘All Is Lost’ in the perpetual ice,” and said the film had a “great sense of pace and cinematic detail.”

Armory Films just wrapped production on “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

XYZ Films recently won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize with Macon Blair’s “I Don’t Fell at Home in This World Anymore” last year.

Aside from “Arctic,” Backup Media’s slate includes Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun” which will world premiere in competition, as well as Brian De Palma’s “Domino” and Tim Sutton’s “Donnybrook.” Both “Domino” and “Donnybrook” are currently in post.