Bac Films, Snowglobe Team on Female-Powered Thriller ‘Wildland’ with Sidse Babett Knudsen (EXCLUSIVE)

Bac Films is joining forces with up-and-coming Danish production banner Snowglobe on “Wildland,” a female-driven crime thriller toplining “Borgen” star Sidse Babett Knudsen as a mafia ringleader.

The movie will mark the feature debut of Jeanette Nordahl.

Bac Films has acquired international sales and French distribution rights on the film.

Set in a Danish countryside around an old industrialized farming town, “Wildland” follows a 17-year old girl, Ida, who moves in with her aunt and cousins after the tragic death of her mother in a car accident. The home is filled with love, but outside of the home, the family leads a violent and criminal life.

The film was written by Ingeborg Topsoe, whose recent credits include Milad Alami’s critically acclaimed “The Charmer.”

“‘Wildland’ is a story about the destructive power of family love. It is a female-driven film with mafia elements, where both the head of the family and the protagonist are women,” said Snowglobe, the outfit launched in 2016 by Eva Jakobsen, Katrin Pors and Mikkel Jersin, who have previously worked filmmakers, including Amat Escalante, Carlos Reygadas, Ciro Guerra and Joachim Trier.

“We are excited to give our take on this violent genre making a mother’s caress more intrusive than a car-crash and childbirth more violent than a murder, as we portray the cyclical, continuation of social heritage and the loss of control,” added Topsoe.

Describing the film, Nordahl said the story will be told through the eyes of Ida, while the film’s atmosphere will be “gritty, textural and dirty.” “The realism will contrast the cinematic camera and will create a vulnerability throughout Ida’s journey. This way, we create a film that is both a disturbing and nerve-racking, while still keeping the emotional connection to the characters.

“As an independent distributor, we’re always looking for new talents and the promising director Jeannette Nordahl attached to this super powerful and gripping story drew us instantly to the project,” said Gilles Sousa, head of international sales at Bac Films. “We’re convinced that such a package and genre will catch the attention of the international market,” added Sousa.

Babett Knudsen will star opposite Elliott Crosset Hove, Sandra Kampp, Joachim Fjelstrup, Besir Zeciri, Carla Roder, Sofie Torp and Omar Shargawi.

The project’s key crew includes David Gallego, the Colombian cinematographer of “I Am not a Witch” and Ciro Guerra’s Oscar-nominated “Embrace of the Serpent” and “Birds of Passage,” which is playing at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight. Other crew members include Emilie Boge Dresler, the costume designer of Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built.”

The movie is backed by DFI, DR, FilmFyn, Torino film lab, and Scanbox, which will release it in Scandinavia.