‘Ane & Peru,’ ‘Instant Love’ Featured at Barcelona Film & TV Market

BARCELONA — Feature projects “Ane & Peru” and “Instant Love,” and TV series “Videos to Cora” and the “Red Card” are among the six features and six TV shows selected by Filmarket Hub that have participated at the 1st Barcelona Film & TV Market.

Event took place at La Farga de l’Hospitalet on Feb. 2, structured around one-to-one meetings. Some of the projects came with a more than half of the budget secured; others presented just the script or bible.

Set up at Gariza Films, “Ane & Peru” is a comedic romantic road-movie following 30-year Ane, a journalist who aims to become a traveler writer, but her reality is more banal. She decides to change this and start looking for her first love.

Movie represents the second directorial outing of Lara Izagirre, who caught attention with her debut,“An Autumn Without Berlin,” a Basque homecoming drama. Gariza’s credits include Urkijo Alijo’s standout Spanish genre film, “Errementari – The Blacksmith and the Devil’ and “Berlin.”

A romantic dramedy, “Instant Love” marks the directing debut of scriptwriter Juanjo Moscardó Rius. Produced by Valencia-based Cosabona Films, and written by Moscardó, María Mínguez and María Laura Gargarella, “Love” portrays a couple aiming to reinvigorate their sex life by swinging. Project has been selected by the Tracking Board’s Launch Pad Feature contest.

Other feature projects included “August Days,” a romantic moral drama written by David Sueiro around a love-conflict between Juan and his father’s new girlfriend; and “Bilbao Bilbao,” a co-production between Spain’s Media Attack and Uruguay’s Arcanoide Films. Feature is an adventure-comedy written and directed by Argentine first-timer Elbio Aparisi Nielssen (“The Plot Point”).

Completing the slate are: “Strangled By Gold,” a 19th century intrigue drama directed by Ibai Abad (“The Girl from the Song”) and produced

by Barcelona-based Mayo Films; and “The Beast,” horror project written-directed by David Casademunt (“Sleeping Death”), produced by Barcelona’s Fitzcarraldo Films and already a buzzed-up title at the Sitges Festival’s Pitchbox.

In TV, selected projects included half hour dramedy “Videos to Cora,” about a millennial couple facing unexpected pregnancy. Created by Jorge Yúdice, director of multi-awarded short “Bus Story” and Zebina Guerra, co-writer at Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz’s “Mi querida cofradía,” project received an special mention at the Filmarket Hub’s Madrid TV Pitchbox.

Created by Fèlix Colomer and Lluís Domingo, “Red Card” is a 20-minute vengeance comedy-thriller about a soccer referee. Told he has just one year left, he decided to settle old scores.

Other TV-shows at the Market were Michelle Cutler’s thriller “The Blight,” Roberto Goñi’s fantastic dramedy “The Other Life,” feminist adventure “Madonas,” created by Pamela Pons Sáez, and Álex O’Dogherty, and Juanma Pachón and Fernando Samper’s court comedy “Court Number 7.”

The Barcelona Film & TV Market is organized by Filmarket Hub, a permanent online market platform founded by Bernardo Gómez Echevarría and Andrea Giannone, focused on introducing TV and series projects to production outfits. The Filmarket Hub platform now has more than 12,000 users from Europe and Latin America, according to company sources.

Events organized by Filmarket Hub under the Pitchbox umbrella label, include Friday’s Barcelona markrt, a Madrid TV Pitchbox held last December and a Pitchbox at Spain’s Sitges Festival, Europe’s biggest genre pic event.

Event was attended by execs from many of Barcelona’s top film and TV players including A Contracorriente Films, Oberon Cinematográfica, Diagonal TV, Filmax, Minoría Absoluta, Catalan pubcaster TVC and Rakuten TV.

BARCELONA FILM & TV MARKET, FEB. 2, 2018

Pitched projects

Features:

“August Days,” David Sueiro

“Bilbao Bilbao,” Elbio A.Nielsen, Gastón A. Haag

“Ane & Peru, A Paprika Love Story,” Lara Izagirre Garizurieta

“Strangled By Gold,” Ibai Abad

“Instant Love,” Juanjo Moscardó Rius

“The Beast,” David Casademunt

Series

“Court Number 7,” Fernando Samper, Juanma Pachón, ÁlexO’Dogherty

“Red Card,” Fèlix Colomer

“Videos To Cora,” Jorge Yúdice, Zebina Guerra

“Madonas,” Pamela Pons Saez

“The Other Life,” Roberto Goñi

“The Blight,” Michelle Cutler