‘Suspiria’ by Luca Guadagnino Set for Italian Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick Vivarelli

View All
Luca Guadagnino
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon Studios’ remake of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” directed by Luca Guadagnino will be released theatrically in Italy by Videa, which is in Cannes as the Italian distributor of Lars Von Trier’s competition entry “The House That Jack Built.”

The “Suspiria” redo, which is completing post, is tipped for a launch from the Venice Film Festival in September.

Videa holds most international rights to Argento’s 1977 Italian horror classic. They co-produced the “Suspiria” reimagining with Amazon and Guadagnino’s own Frenesy Films shingle and have subsequently boarded as a distributor. 

Videa is planning a fall Italian release in tandem with Amazon’s U.S. theatrical outing of Guadagnino’s follow-up to “Call Me by Your Name,” which has a starry cast toplining Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson. Amazon showed some gruesome footage at CinemaCon in which Johnson performs pirouettes in a Berlin dance studio that prompts another dancer’s body in a nearby studio to rip apart.

Amazon will be allowed to put it on its Amazon Prime platform in Italy after a five-month window.

Videa CEO Mauro Gaia said the “Suspiria” release is “very important” for the production and distribution company based outside Rome which is raising its profile as a theatrical distributor.

“Guadagnino is an Oscar-nominated director who has now gained plenty of prestige in Italy,” Gaia said. “Suspiria” is the first of several high-profile releases Videa has planned in the fourth quarter of this year in Italy. The others include Glenn Close-starrer “The Wife” and “The House That Jack Built.”

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

