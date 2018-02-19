You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Boards Marjane Satrapi’s Marie Curie Biopic ‘Radioactive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has partnered with Studiocanal for Marjane Satrapi’s “Radioactive,” a biopic of two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie that stars Rosamund Pike. As part of the deal, Amazon is co-financing with Studiocanal and has taken international rights outside of France, Germany, Australia/New Zealand and the U.K., where Studiocanal has direct distribution operations.

The film, which just started shooting in Budapest, is being produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Paul Webster at Working Title. The pic was written by Jack Thorne, based on Lauren Redniss’ 2010 graphic novel “Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout.”

“Radioactive” charts the scientific and romantic passions of Marie and Pierre Curie, and the transformative effects of the  discoveries of the wife and husband team throughout the 20th century.

Satrapi, who is best-known for her Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated “Persepolis,” previously described the movie as being about “life, love, passion, science and death.”

“This film is not just a biopic about this exceptional woman. It tells the story of radioactivity from its discovery until today, the humanist approach of the Curie couple with their discovery, the cynicism of some about its use and the effect it has had on our world until today,” said Satrapi.

